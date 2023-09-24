“Stick to the b-league buddy” - Johnny Eblen’s 'theatrical' attempt to provoke Leon Edwards after win over brother Fabian at Bellator 299 irks fans

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen clinched a hard-earned knockout victory against Fabian Edwards at the recently concluded Bellator 299.

Interestingly, however, 'Diamond Hands' took his victory celebrations up a notch by acting out aggressively towards Fabian's older sibling and the UFC middleweight champion Leon Edwards, trying to elicit a response from him.

A well-documented beef with a popular fighter might be a tried and tested tactic to raise one's profile in combat sports, but it doesn't look like fight fans appreciated Eblen's theatrical attempt to create bad blood with 'Rocky.'

Expand Tweet

Let's look at how enraged fans on Twitter have reacted to Johnny Eblen's actions.

Twitter user @OGICEY laid the proverbial siege on Elben, saying:

"Pathetic clout chasing stick to the b-league buddy."

Another user @taplikechicken0 opined:

"Yeah, Leon 50-45s him in the streets."

Another enraged fan @ShoringsMIA, wrote:

"Eblen is a wierdo; show some sportsmanship."

@ArthurBaitson wrote:

"He's doing way too much. This kind of stuff is so unprofessional."

In a sympathizing statement, @quan_eth wrote:

"Adrenaline kicking in, he just hyped up. With that said Edwards smokes him 100%."

Confused by the fighter's actions, @AKindReader wrote:

"Why did Eblen even do that? From what I saw, I didn’t see him and fabian having beef at all."

@soju_boys wrote:

"Minor league fighter grasping for relevance by calling out a smaller ufc champ that would smoke him anyway. 💀"

Another enraged fan @SanthanVutha, wrote:

"Leon would head kick KO that entire team."

@SletKentDome opined:

"Eblen was a douche at the end let’s be real."

Another fight fan, @Joe47622933, wrote:

"F*****g gimp any top 10 UFC middleweight would smoke him. 😭😭"

Image courtesy @BellatorMMA on Twitter

"I can do it all": Johnny Eblen believes he is one of the best fighters in the world

Jonny Eblen is now 14-0 after his sensational performance against Leon Edwards' younger brother, Fabian, this weekend. The fighter boasts a 10-fight win streak in Bellator and already has two title defenses under him.

'Diamond Hands' firmly believes he is one of the best fighters in the world. During his post-fight interview with John McCarthy at Bellator 299, the 31-year-old explained the rationale behind his belief, saying:

"I can strike for five rounds. I think I'm one of the best in the world, if not the best. I can strike, I can wrestle, I can grapple, I can do it all."

Catch Johnny Eblen's comments below (2:06):