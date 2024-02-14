"Stick to boxing" - Fans roast Ryan Garcia for previewing unreleased music on N3on's livestream  

Ryan Garcia recently shared a sneak peek of his unreleased song during a livestream.

Unlike most professional boxers, Garcia has a penchant for superstardom. The 25-year-old has a massive following on social media and is savvy with how he interacts with his fans, regularly collaborating with influencers online.

During a live stream hosted by Kick streamer N3on, Garcia was seen grooving to one of his unreleased tracks.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan commented:

''Stick to boxing''

Other fans alluded to his loss to Gervonta Davis last year:

''Tank did some real damage to this young boy.''

''This is why he got his **s beat by Giovante [Gervonta Davis]..instead of staying lazor focused, dude is everywhere on social media with clones.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Happy Punch's post on X

Last year, Garcia shared that a rematch with Davis was inevitable since the latter needs him to promote matches.

Davis vs. Garcia was a huge fight, reportedly selling 1.2 million pay-per-view buys and grossing more than $20 million at the box office. Garcia ultimately lost via a body shot, which he later partially attributed to a rib injury he carried into the bout.

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia's warning to Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will face off on April 20 for the WBC super lightweight championship in a much-anticipated fight.

The two have previously squared off six times in amateur competition, with each boxer winning thrice. Garcia suffered his first professional defeat against Gervonta Davis in April 2023. A few months later, he rebounded with a TKO victory over Oscar Duarte.

Haney, on the other hand, defeated Vasily Lomachenko in a unanimous decision to retain his undisputed lightweight championships before winning the WBC super lightweight title against Regis Prograis.

'KingRy' posted the following on Instagram upon the official announcement of his fight against Haney:

"April 20th “Garciavshaney - Game 7 this one is for everything… it counts now Devin. This fight for me means everything. This is what I meant when I spoke on PBD podcast “Im coming back for everything in Blood” I ask you guys to pray for Devin and his health. Pray his dad stops this fight. He will be needed to be carried out if this fight doesn’t get stopped at the appropriate time."