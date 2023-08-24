"Stick to your day job" - Famous YouTuber living like Conor McGregor for a day, fails to sit well with 'The Notorious'

Conor McGregor shut down a YouTuber who tried to replicate his daily eating and training routine.

In March 2020, a YouTuber named “MattDoesFitness” released a video called “Bodybuilder tries Conor McGregor’s DIET & WORKOUT for 24 hours... *3,500 CALORIES*.”

The social media video featured the bodybuilder enduring his interpretation of McGregor’s training regime, leading to over 1.2 million views. Three and a half years later, the YouTube content resurfaced when Men’s Health UK shared the footage on Twitter.

‘The Notorious’ saw the throwback video and responded by saying:

“Thanks for the effort. Stick to your day job. There’s only one Conor McGregor.”

McGregor last fought in July 2021 at UFC 264. The former two-division UFC champion was matched up against Dustin Poirier for the second consecutive time, and things didn’t go as planned.

The Irishman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first round, leading to a doctor’s stoppage loss. McGregor endured a lengthy recovery process before discussing a potential return date. Unfortunately, one significant factor is keeping him sidelined.

The Dublin native pulled himself out of the USADA drug-testing pool after his injury. As a result, McGregor isn’t eligible to return unless he receives an exemption or passes six months’ worth of random tests. With that said, ‘The Notorious’ believes he could be approved to fight by the end of 2023.

Conor McGregor claims “December is back on the table” for his highly-anticipated UFC return

Conor McGregor hasn’t re-joined the USADA testing pool. After months of voicing confidence, McGregor recently announced he won’t be eligible to fight in 2023. It didn’t take long for him to regain optimism, as he had this to say on Twitter earlier this week:

“December is back on the table!”

McGregor’s return opponent is expected to be Michael Chandler. McGregor and Chandler coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, creating suspense for their must-see matchup.

McGregor switched things up and claimed he was moving on from the Chandler fight. UFC president Dana White later clarified those rumors aren’t true and the UFC superstars will meet in the Octagon in late 2023 or early 2024.

