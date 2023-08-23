Former UFC heavyweight feels Chris Weidman's performance at UFC 292 has "hurt" Conor McGregor's chances of coming back

Conor McGregor and Chris Weidman have certain similarities that cannot be ignored. The two men are both former UFC champions, with the Irishman having captured titles at featherweight and lightweight, while 'The All-American' once reigned over the promotion's middleweight division.

In a more regrettable note, both fighters also suffered catastrophic leg breaks in 2021. Upon his return at UFC 292, Chris Weidman looked a shell of his former self. This has left many, including former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, doubting Conor McGregor's chances of looking anything like he used to do.

In a video posted on his official YouTube channel, Brendan Schaub, who is a big fan of McGregor, expressed his doubts about the Irishman's comeback being triumphant:

"Conor was tweeting about how inspirational it is that Chris Weidman... I think this actually hurt Conor's chances coming back too, because I think them seeing Weidman like, 'Oh, this is not good. This is a liability.' And the camera's zooming in to Chris' leg like right before the fight, showing, like, the stitches."

Check out the video below (10:09):

Brendan Schaub has a point. No fighter who has ever sustained such an injury has returned at the level they previously showed. Middleweight legend Anderson Silva looked nothing like his former self after his return and embarked on a depressing rough patch before exiting the UFC.

Meanwhile, Chris Weidman looked hesitant and couldn't even implement his wrestling game against Brad Tavares, who was an unranked opponent on a losing streak.

As for when Conor McGregor will be seen next in the octagon, the Irishman has been embroiled in a battle with USADA and his return date is uncertain.

Is Conor McGregor still fighting this year?

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor was expected to face Michael Chandler in his octagon return at some point this year. His only barrier was re-entering the USADA drug-testing pool and staying in it for the mandatory six-month period before being eligible to fight.

Despite his return being announced back in February, McGregor never re-entered the pool, sparking rumors about alleged PED usage on his part. Recently, at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing bout in London, 'The Notorious' stated that he would return in December.

But he has since come out and said that he will no longer fight this year due to his issues with USADA.

