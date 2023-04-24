Israel Adesanya or Anderson Silva, who is the middleweight GOAT? Jon Anik answers

Israel Adesanya was crowned the undisputed middleweight champion for the second time in his career at UFC 287.

His momentous knockout victory over Alex Pereira several weeks ago has elavated Adesanya into a truly special category of champions. 'The Last Stylebender' is the walking embodiment of grit and self-belief, and comparisons to Anderson Silva are more apt than ever.

Silva, one of the most talented fighters of all time, is often regarded as the middleweight GOAT and possibly even the best fighter of all time. However, UFC commentator Jon Anik has laid out his case for Israel Adesanya being the middleweight GOAT right now.

Anik, whose passion for the sport is palpable, was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie. He spoke about the greatness of 'The Last Stylebender', saying:

"I think my opinion on Israel Adesanya as the greatest middleweight of all time is the minority opinion. Maybe it's 30%.... "

Anik then added:

"But Adesanya, in five years, has eight championship wins in the UFC to Silva's eleven [wins]... Humbly I believe that MMA is on an incline, so I believe that this era to be deeper and better... I believe Adesanya's era has been better... I believe Adesanya is the greatest middleweight champion of all time."

Adesanya became the first-ever two-time UFC middleweight champion with his victory over Alex Pereira. 'The Last Stylebender' proved to the world that he is as great as he said he was.

Israel Adesanya sends Dricus du Plessis a message after his fight announcement with Robert Whittaker

Dricus du Plessis was called out by Israel Adesanya following the middleweight champion's win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. The pair have since exchanged insults online, and there was speculation that du Plessis could face Adesanya next.

But several days ago, the UFC announced a bout between the South African and former champion Robert Whittaker set for UFC 290. The winner of their bout will then face Adesanya later this year.

The lack of new contenders for 'The Last Stylebender' has forced the middleweight champion to send Dricus du Plessis a message on Twitter following his fight announcement. Adesanya kept it short, writing:

"Please win"

Israel Adesanya has already beaten every middleweight ranked in the top five at least once, and he is understandably eager for a new challenge. A win for the South African would provide Adesanya with that, but a win for Robert Whittaker could mean a third fight with 'The Last Stylebender'.

