"Still feel...I am the best dressed" - When Conor McGregor's response to Ariel Helwani for not turning up in a suit earned crowd's applause

Conor McGregor knows how to dress up for a UFC press conference and it doesn't always require a three-piece suit.

Prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani once questioned McGregor's choice of attire ahead of the Irishman's biggest fight of his UFC career. 'The Notorious' gave him a befitting reply that got the fans' approval.

The event was the UFC 194 pre-fight press conference, where then-UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, middleweight champion Chris Weidman, and the challengers Conor McGregor and Luke Rockhold were on stage with UFC President Dana White and legends Frankie Edgar and Chad Mendes.

Conor McGregor was continuing his mental warfare against Jose Aldo. During the presser, Helwani posed a question to McGregor, who was wearing a t-shirt, saying the Irishman appeared 'casually dressed.'

'The Notorious' responded with confidence:

"I still feel looking around the table that I'm the best dressed."

The crowd in attendance agreed with McGregor's response with a loud cheer. Even a few fighters on stage had smiles on their faces.

Conor McGregor put a halt on the decade-long reign of Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor appeared like a superstar from the get-go. From his first UFC main event in his hometown of Dublin to winning the interim featherweight title against Chad Mendes in front of a packed crowd, he looked special.

The Jose Aldo-Conor McGregor clash was the biggest box-office event in UFC featherweight history at that time and still to this date.

'The Notorious' was up against an unstoppable force that wrecked through the entire division. Aldo was the first and only UFC champion, who showed no sign of weakness.

However, McGregor's trash talk appeared to get the better of Aldo. The bout's build up was extended as Aldo pulled out of their initial meeting at UFC 189. The effects of the continual mental warfare were evident when Aldo rushed to land a right hand on McGregor, who was ready to counter with his lethal left hand.

Conor McGregor ended the mighty reign in just 13 seconds.

MMA fans witnessed a historic moment that was recently replicated by Sean O'Malley when he landed a similar counter to get his hands on his first UFC championship.