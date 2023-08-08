"Still moving like a light heavyweight" - Footage of Jon Jones grappling with BJJ legend Gordon Ryan leaves Khamzat Chimaev and fans awestruck

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently posted a video of himself grappling with legendary submission grappler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Gordon Ryan. The two combat sports athletes are considered by many as the greatest in their respective arts.

In the video uploaded to Instagram, the heavier Jones takes down Ryan with ease before the two scramble on the ground but fail to control their very skilled opponent.

Check out Jones' post on Instagram:

Fellow professional fighters reacted to the crossover, including UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev, and joked about Gordon Ryan's hair color being akin to an older-aged person.

"Some goat on goat violence 🎖"

"I thought you were rolling with an old man, before I read the writing."

"That’s what up!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

"🥇🥇"

Fans loved the engagement between the two and expressed their appreciation for the two while urging Jon Jones to furnish them with the complete footage of their grappling session:

"Still moving like a light heavyweight 💪🏽💪🏽 the best to ever do it legand !!!"

"Who watched more than once >"

"Damn I wanna see the full video!"

Fans also fantasized about a meeting between the two legends of the sport:

"Clash of Titans: MMA God vs Based Santa Claus"

"'What happens when immobile force meets a immovable object?'"

"Jon is best wrestler in the ufc no doubt"

"Maaan this would be the the fan match of century"

"That scramble 🤌"

"GOAT meets GOAT"

"A beautiful, violent ballet"

Check out screenshots of all the fan comments under Jones' Instagram post:

Fans react under Jones' Instagram post of him grappling with Gordon Ryan. [via Instagram @jonnybones]

Jon Jones: Daniel Cormier predicts retirement for 'Bones' after Stipe Miocic title fight in a specific scenario

Jon Jones is set to defend his newly acquired heavyweight championship for the first time against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

With Jones hinting at retirement after the fight and a potential victory that cements his legacy as a pound-for-pound great, former rival Daniel Cormier believes otherwise.

'DC' is sure of a retirement following the main event of UFC 295, but predicts that it will be the loser hanging up his gloves. He said on the DC & RC show:

"I know Jon Jones said that Stipe [Miocic] may be his last fight, but I don't know if I believe that just yet. The money's too good [and] he's still too young. But I do believe that if Stipe [Miocic] loses, he's done. Jon Jones loses, he might be done. That's the only way Jones will retire."

Check out Cormier's full comments on the DC & RC show on YouTube [29:46]: