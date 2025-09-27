"Still time to delete this bro" - Fans sent reeling after Jon Jones jokingly announces OnlyF*ns debut with painted toenails footage 

While Jon Jones swears, he is grinding in the training room, hoping to fetch a spot on the UFC White House, that doesn't seem to have stopped the former heavyweight champion from having a little fun in his time away from the octagon.Earlier today, the 38-year-old sent the MMA fandom abuzz by seemingly, and in all probability jokingly, announcing his OnlyF*ns debut. In a clip posted on Instagram, 'Bones' flaunted freshly painted toenails while making the announcement:&quot;Just started my OnlyF*ns, link in bio.&quot;Check out Jon Jones' announcement below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuffice it to say, the MMA world was taken aback by the out-of-the-blue news, prompting many to jump into his comments section, giving their two cents on the matter.@stonewilliams8 wrote:&quot;Still time to delete this bro.&quot;@the_hatch_nba pointed out:&quot;To think that those feet with painted nails were the terror of several legs and ribs.&quot;@basedgoddie wrote:&quot;Hey Jon, what in the blue hell is this?&quot;@onlyunodiego claimed:&quot;It’s hilarious how a lot of people don’t know painting your toenails black is for protection against fungi.&quot;Check out a few more comments below:Screenshots courtesy: @jonnybones on InstagramWhile Jones announced his retirement from MMA earlier this June, instead of facing the then-interim champion Tom Aspinall, he wasted little time making a U-turn once Donald Trump announced the UFC White House card as part of the America250 celebrations.Dana White, however, has since admitted that he no longer trusts the fighter enough to entrust the fate of such a historic event in his hands.Jon Jones' former rival urges Dana White to let him fight at UFC White HouseWhile Dana White seems adamant about not letting Jon Jones fight on the card, one of 'Bones' greatest rivals, Daniel Cormier, believes the UFC head honcho is making a mistake.Cormier believes that at the end of the day, the UFC should slot in American fighters who have the greatest chance at victory, on the event celebrating the nation. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'DC' said:&quot;I think I would let him fight. I think if he wants to fight, I would let him fight... At the end of the day, when we're fighting at the White House, you want American people that can win.&quot;The former two-division champion added that White and Co. could place significant financial consequences to dissuade Jones from pulling out at the last moment.