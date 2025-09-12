Dana White outlines his one concern about booking Jon Jones for historic UFC White House card: "Bad things always happen"

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on Jon Jones potentially featuring on the UFC White House card. While Jones has made it very clear that he wants to compete at the historic event, White has been skeptical about it.After vacating the heavyweight title and retiring without facing Tom Aspinall in a title unification fight earlier this year, Jones quickly made his return to the UFC's drug testing pool after the White House event was announced. He also confirmed that he's training five times a week and is eager for a spot on the White House card. However, White isn't so sure about Jones.In an interview on the Jim Rome Show, White explained why he doesn't trust Jones to headline the UFC White House card and said:&quot;I'm never worried about Jones not being clean for performance-enhancing drugs, and people go crazy over that. 'Shut up.' I'm not worried about that. My thing about Jon Jones is, in crunch time, bad things always happen leading up to fights and stuff. Can I count on Jon Jones?&quot;He continued:&quot;I also back that up with, I do believe he's the greatest of all time. I also say, when you deal with the greats, like him or Anderson Silva, the list goes on... They're artists of a sort... It's part of the business... I like consistency.&quot;Jon Jones wants to show Dana White how &quot;serious&quot; he is about potential UFC White House featureIt appears Jon Jones is intent on competing at the White House next year. The UFC legend recently addressed Dana White seemingly dismissing him as one of the fighters who could feature on the White House card.Speaking at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), Jones stated that he wanted to show White how &quot;serious&quot; he was and said:&quot;I'm definitely training constantly for the opportunity. My goal is to just show Dana [White] how serious I am about being on the event, and I hope he chooses me. But ultimately it's in his hands. He's the boss.&quot;He continued:&quot;It's a great sign that I'm not only here [at the 2025 VMAs], but a part of the production and a part of the show.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]