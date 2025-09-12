  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dana White outlines his one concern about booking Jon Jones for historic UFC White House card: "Bad things always happen"

Dana White outlines his one concern about booking Jon Jones for historic UFC White House card: "Bad things always happen"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 12, 2025 07:36 GMT
Dana White (right) on Jon Jones (left) potentially fighting on UFC White House card. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White (right) on Jon Jones (left) potentially fighting on UFC White House card. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on Jon Jones potentially featuring on the UFC White House card. While Jones has made it very clear that he wants to compete at the historic event, White has been skeptical about it.

Ad

After vacating the heavyweight title and retiring without facing Tom Aspinall in a title unification fight earlier this year, Jones quickly made his return to the UFC's drug testing pool after the White House event was announced. He also confirmed that he's training five times a week and is eager for a spot on the White House card. However, White isn't so sure about Jones.

In an interview on the Jim Rome Show, White explained why he doesn't trust Jones to headline the UFC White House card and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm never worried about Jones not being clean for performance-enhancing drugs, and people go crazy over that. 'Shut up.' I'm not worried about that. My thing about Jon Jones is, in crunch time, bad things always happen leading up to fights and stuff. Can I count on Jon Jones?"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"I also back that up with, I do believe he's the greatest of all time. I also say, when you deal with the greats, like him or Anderson Silva, the list goes on... They're artists of a sort... It's part of the business... I like consistency."
Ad
Ad

Jon Jones wants to show Dana White how "serious" he is about potential UFC White House feature

It appears Jon Jones is intent on competing at the White House next year. The UFC legend recently addressed Dana White seemingly dismissing him as one of the fighters who could feature on the White House card.

Ad

Speaking at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), Jones stated that he wanted to show White how "serious" he was and said:

"I'm definitely training constantly for the opportunity. My goal is to just show Dana [White] how serious I am about being on the event, and I hope he chooses me. But ultimately it's in his hands. He's the boss."
Ad

He continued:

"It's a great sign that I'm not only here [at the 2025 VMAs], but a part of the production and a part of the show." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications