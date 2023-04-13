Stipe Miocic calls out Dana White for 'weirdly' changing stance on Jon Jones fight

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones' next fight will most likely be against former titleholder Stipe Miocic.

But while rumors existed about a potential International Fight Week showdown between the duo, it seems the dream matchup is far from finalized. In a recent tweet, Miocic called out UFC president Dana White for seemingly changing his stance on the fight.

Last month, White put the blame on Miocic for making it near impossible for the UFC to set up the fight in July. In an interview with TMZ Sports, White said:

"I do [think we have too little time to set up the fight for International fight week] , Stipe is another guy who hasn't fought in a while. You know, he's got to figure out his personal situation and then get back into camp. I don't know, we'll see."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

However, in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the UFC president made a complete U-turn and insinuated that 'Bones' was the one who was being difficult to negotiate with.

Responding to Dana White's seemingly contradictory statements, Miocic tweeted:

"Weird… because last month you said I was the one running @JonnyBones."

After his exploits at UFC 285, Jon Jones holds an impressive record of 27-1, with one no contest. With the light heavyweight and heavyweight strap etched into his legacy, many now consider the 35-year-old the GOAT of MMA.

Stipe Miocic, meanwhile, holds the record for the most title defenses in heavyweight history. As such, he is often touted as the heavyweight GOAT of the UFC. The Ohio native holds a record of 20-4.

Jon Jones' next fight: When the heavyweight champion warned Stipe Miocic to take break from his firefighting duties

With the heavyweight strap firmly on his waist, Jon Jones is now hunting to elevate his legacy further with a win against former champion Stipe Miocic. And it seems 'Bones' has a few words of advice for his would-be foe.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 285, Jones warned Miocic to take time off from his job as a firefighter and focus solely on his fight camp to have any chance against him:

"I say it respectfully to Stipe, I would take time off from being a firefighter right now, and I mean that with all due respect. My whole world is going to be focused on him. This is the biggest opportunity in my life to beat the heavyweight GOAT, and I'm going to give it everything I've got."

Catch Jon Jones' comments below:

