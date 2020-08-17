Following his rivalry settling win over former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier in the much-anticipated trilogy fight that headlined UFC 252, Stipe Miocic can certainly be hailed as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time.

before last night, the pair were deadlocked with one win each and that warranted the need for a trilogy fight to settle the rivalry once and for all. Although the first two contests saw finishes, the rubber match between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier turned into an intriguing five-round battle between two of the deadliest heavyweights on the face of the planet. While both DC and Stipe Miocic hurt each other during the enthralling main event encounter, it was the latter who emerged victorious via unanimous decision and rightly so.

Stipe Miocic came very close to putting DC to bed in the second round of last night’s fight, but the former Olympian showed championship heart in the face of great adversity. However, the former UFC champ champ still came up short in the end and Stipe Miocic cemented his status as the baddest man on the planet.

Following his momentous victory over his biggest rival, Stipe Miocic took to social media to issue his first official statement since the win.

“What a night!.. Nothing but thanks, love and respect to my team, my family, and my fans.. it’s truly an honor to put on a show for you! Now, back in the land to face my toughest opponent yet.. this one was for you baby girl.”

UFC president Dana White said that Stipe Miocic’s next title defense will be against former opponent and the hardest hitting heavyweight in the world, Francis Ngannou. Stipe Miocic and Ngannou fought at UFC 220 in January 2018 and the champ displayed a great ground game to dominate Ngannou throughout the fight before getting his hand raised via a lopsided unanimous decision.