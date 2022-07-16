"Let's go make babies" - Stipe Miocic narrates hilarious bar fight story when he knew his wife was 'the one'

Stipe Miocic recently shared a hilarious bar fight story involving himself and his wife Ryan Marie Carney. It was after this incident that the former UFC heavyweight champion said he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

Miocic and his wife, to whom he was engaged at the time, went out drinking at a bar. While leaving the bar and getting into their Uber cab, Miocic and his wife ran into a lady who was being disrespectful to 'The Silencer'. She claimed that it was her cab despite Miocic telling her it wasn't and cursed at the former champ.

Things escalated quickly and the lady ended up hitting Miocic and causing swelling in his eye. It was at this point that Ryan Marie had had enough. She confronted the lady, asking her why she hit her fiance. The lady tried to hit her as well, but she apparently dodged the strike and landed one of her own, knocking the lady out.

During an appearance on The Residency podcast, Miocic said:

"She comes up and backhands me on my nose, it swells up and I was like, you know, I mean just the initial redness... my wife gets out and she's like, 'Why the f**k did you hit my fiancee?' Like, what are you doing and she's like [tries to hit Marie] and Marie slips, she drops her and I'm like, man, I'm like, 'It's time to go home, let's go make babies.'"

Watch Stipe Miocic's full interview below:

What's next for Stipe Miocic?

In his most recent fight, Stipe Miocic suffered a devastating knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in their rematch. Ngannou and Miocic clashed in the main event of UFC 260 back in March last year. At the start of the second round, a vicious left hook from 'The Predator' caught Stipe right on the money, knocking him out cold.

Miocic is expected to return to the cage later this year. When he returns, the 39-year-old is likely to face former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is set to make his heavyweight debut.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Sign me up for Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones Sign me up for Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones 👀 https://t.co/KNCX5JJCr0

Due to Ngannou being out of action for the remainder of the year owing to knee surgery, the fight between Jones and Miocic could also have an interim heavyweight title on the line.

