Stipe Miocic's wife provides health update from the hospital

Stipe Miocic's wife Ryan Marie Carney shared a picture with the former UFC heavyweight champion from the hospital. She stated that her husband's condition is stable. Miocic was taken to hospital after suffering a brutal knockout loss against Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260.

Having taken several hard shots to the head and face from one of the deadliest heavyweights in the UFC, Stipe Miocic was sent for a CT Scan and further assessment of the injuries he sustained. In the picture shared by Miocic's wife on her Instagram, the pair can be seen smiling, indicating that Stipe is indeed fine.

Miocic was violently knocked out by a left hook from Ngannou during the second round of their main event encounter at UFC 260. The manner of the knockout was scary as Miocic's knees buckled and his ankle twisted as he fell down on the canvas. It raised serious concerns about the health of the former champion.

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as Stipe Miocic's wife has confirmed that he is fine. However, at the age of 38, it will still take the Croatian some time to completely recover from the effects of Ngannou's devastating knockout.

What's next for Stipe Miocic?

At the moment, it is unclear whether we will ever see Miocic inside the octagon again. Miocic's legacy as one of the greatest heavyweights in UFC history is already set in stone and he has nothing to prove to anyone. He is also set to have another child with his wife so he might opt to spend more time with his family henceforth.

However, warriors are not trained to retire and Stipe Miocic's heart might convince him to return once more to avenge the loss to Ngannou in a trilogy fight. Whether Francis Ngannou wants to run it back with Miocic immediately is another question.

Ngannou is already being linked to the likes of Jon Jones and Derrick Lewis for his first title defense. Given that he came out of the fight relatively unscathed, it shouldn't take him too long to return to the octagon to defend his title.