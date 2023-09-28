Stipe Miocic talks missing out on trilogy due to Francis Ngannou's venture into boxing

Stipe Miocic will make his long-awaited return to the octagon at UFC 295 in November when he challenges Jon Jones for the heavyweight title. The two-time UFC heavyweight champion has not entered the octagon since suffering a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021.

The No.3-ranked heavyweight recently revealed that while he was hoping for a trilogy with 'The Predator', who he beat at UFC 220 in January 2018, he is hoping his former opponent can shock the world by beating Tyson Fury in his upcoming boxing match. Speaking to Scott Fontana of the New York Post, Miocic stated:

"I really wanted to have a rematch with Francis. Unfortunately, he left for bigger and better things, you know, good for him. After that, all I wanted was Jon Jones."

He later added:

"It definitely sucks, I definitely wanted that trilogy, but unfortunately, that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Listen, he’s onto bigger and better things... On paper, Tyson Fury is one of the best boxers of all time, amazing at what he does but that man who's Francis hits really hard and it’s a fight, anything can happen. I wish him nothing but the best. I hope he shocks the world."

Check out Stipe Miocic's comments on Francis Ngannou below (starting at the 1:17 mark):

While Miocic is disappointed that he cannot complete his trilogy with Ngannou, it appears that he will be rooting for his former opponent in his boxing debut. 'The Predator' is set to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on October 28.

Francis Ngannou believes Stipe Miocic's bout with Jon Jones is a toss-up

Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in what could serve as a retirement bout for both fighters. Francis Ngannou, who has faced Miocic twice and hopes to face Jones recently weighed in on the bout, believing that it is closer than most think. Speaking at an open media workout for his upcoming boxing debut, 'The Predator' stated:

"I put 50-50 on that fight... I fought Stipe twice, and I know Stipe's pretty good... I know he doesn’t look like it, but I know how tough he is, I know how good he is. I know very well."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments on Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones below (starting at the 10:25 mark):

While most pundits have not given Miocic much of a chance, Ngannou, whom he has faced twice in the octagon, believes that he has the skills to defeat Jones. 'Bones' has never been defeated in his mixed martial arts career, with his only loss coming via disqualification in a bout many believe should have been stopped.