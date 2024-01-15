"Stop killing animal" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev shares hunting photo with a jab at Dricus du Plessis

It looks like Khamzat Chimaev has Dricus du Plessis in his sights. In a recent post on X, 'Borz' trolled the South African by posting one of his hunting photos, and fight fans had a field day.

In the picture, the UFC star can be seen holding up a rabbit he had hunted. Leaving no doubt about who the jibe is intended at, the caption of the post read:

"Dipilsi. 🤣"

For context, UFC CEO Dana White originally intended to grant the winner of Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman the next middleweight title shot. However, Chimaev suffered a ligament injury during the fight, preventing a quick turnaround, and thus, Dricus du Plessis was offered the opportunity.

Seeing as 'Borz's' sly jab at his fellow 185-pounder comes barely a week before UFC 297, one cannot help but wonder if the Chechen-born fighter is still salty with 'Stillknocks' getting a title shot. Regardless, Chimaev's callout has attracted considerable fanfare.

Take a look at a few responses below:

@AyaaAya597000 wrote:

"Allah, that poor bunny 😓😞 stop killing animal[s] please."

@inestorboy42 said:

"Mfn combat rifle for rabbit hunting."

@90sDGreaatestEra had this to say:

"Dipilsi want none of your smoke."

@NCamb420 opined:

"When Khamzat hunts, he catches rabbits with [his] bare hands. That gun is just a showoff."

@yrnflipper had this to say:

"Why [are] you holding Pereira like that."

@hardy_humza wrote:

"Wolf is out for hunting."

@realMMAchamp lamented:

"Bro, my pellet gun takes out rabbits, and yet you use an AR."

@DopeWhipple2 wrote:

"That's how you're going to catch Dricus."

@FPL_MUDESKI suggested:

"Bro, use a bow and arrow."

Screenshots courtesy @KChimaev on X

Khamzat Chimaev expects to fight the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev seems convinced that he will face the winner of the UFC 297 main event title attraction between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

While 'Borz' commands considerable star power in the UFC and holds an undefeated record to justify the hype around him, he hasn't beaten a ranked 185-pounder as yet. During an appearance on the MH podcast, he assured that he will face the winner of the upcoming middleweight title fight:

"100 percent... He [Sean Strickland] has a good fighter who is fighting with him [Dricus du Plessis], and if he wins against this guy, for sure we're going to fight 100 percent. They promised for me, the fight, and now we're going to wait [and see] who is winning the fight and then take the belt from them."

Catch Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (2:14):