"Stop this rn" - Kevin Holland's edited family picture featuring Ian Garry, Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis has fans in splits

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is currently preparing to face off with top contender Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 later this month.

The bout between the two men has quickly become a bitter and personal one thanks to some nasty insults thrown by du Plessis during their face-off at UFC 296 last month.

Strickland and ‘Stillknocks’ eventually came to blows in the crowd during the event, and ‘Tarzan’ has since admitted to biting the South African during the fracas.

The middleweight champ later claimed that hitting out at a fighter’s family should be off-limits during trash talk.

However, some fans then pointed out that ‘Tarzan’ had recently poked fun at welterweight contender Ian Garry’s wife, accusing him of hypocrisy.

Evidently, this didn’t slip by welterweight veteran Kevin Holland. ‘The Trailblazer’ posted a comical mockup of a family consisting of Strickland, du Plessis and Garry to his Instagram, leaving fans in stitches.

Sean Strickland Ian Garry feud: What did ‘The Future’ say about ‘Tarzan’ recently?

Despite Sean Strickland and Ian Garry competing in different UFC weight classes, a bitter feud seems to be growing between the two.

‘The Future’ has been on the end of Strickland’s trash-talking for a while now, largely due to the controversy surrounding his marriage that erupted onto social media in late 2023.

However, after ‘Tarzan’ recently claimed that there were lines that shouldn’t be crossed during trash talk – namely going after a rival’s family – Garry quickly erupted in response.

The Irish fighter lashed out, stating the following:

“How the tables have turned. You dish it out in the lowest, most vile manner, but can’t take a pinch. You attacked my wife incessantly and obsessively, calling her a pedophile. It’s clear to see your childhood trauma showing...don’t ever project your pain onto me and my family again.”

Whether the two rivals ever settle their differences in the octagon remains to be seen.