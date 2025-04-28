"Straight up aura" - Internet explodes as Alex Pereira takes in Japanese culture during recent visit to Kyoto

Alex Pereira recently charmed fight enthusiasts through his trip to Kyoto, Japan. Within a brief period, he has arguably emerged as one of the most fan-favorite fighters in the current UFC roster, since people tend to respond enthusiastically to his outside-the-cage activities and performances.

The Brazilian fighter shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing his adventures in Japan. In the pictures, 'Poatan' is wearing traditional Japanese clothing alongside his coach, Plinio Cruz, and others, all of whom resemble the warrior class known as the Samurai.

Check out the post below:

Many fight fans and netizens quickly took to the comments section of Pereira's post to express their reactions. One user, recognizing the compelling aura of the images, wrote:

"Straight up aura"

Others commented:

"I'm gonna tell my kids this was emperor Hirohito"

"Bro only knows one pose"

"This puts a big smile on my face"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Alex Pereira embracing Japanese culture. [Screenshots courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

Magomed Ankalaev takes another dig at Alex Pereira ahead of the potential rematch

At UFC 313, Alex Pereira suffered defeat against Magomed Ankalaev by unanimous decision, losing his light heavyweight title. Shortly after, the Dagestani fighter expressed willingness to give Pereira another opportunity to reclaim his title. However, as of now, no formal arrangements have been made beyond verbal confirmations.

Currently, 'Poatan' has been attracting attention through his activities outside the UFC octagon. Due to this, Ankalaev has taken another jab at him, mocking Pereira's interest in fighting by saying:

"@AlexPereiraUFC do you still like FIGHTING? I have a feeling you are done."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

