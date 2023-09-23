“Straight up bullying” - Undefeated UFC star Movsar Evloev invites Sneako to train with him after viral Bradley Martyn knockdown incident

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn, popular among fight fans for his bizarre callouts of professional fighters, knocked down controversial streamer Nicolas Kenn De Ballinthazy, also known as Sneako, in a recent boxing sparring session.

In the clip posted by @HappyPunch on Twitter, Martyn can be seen pushing the pace against Sneako, ultimately sending his much lighter opponent crashing down with a thunderous right hook.

However, it seems there is one silver lining to Ballinthazy's ill fortune at the hands of the fitness influencer: a training offer from a professional MMA fighter.

Undefeated UFC star Movsar Evloev reacted to the sparring clip, offering to train the Rumble streamer. Responding to Happy Punch's post, he wrote:

"@sneako, I can train you, this is straight-up bullying. 😤"

Evloev holds a spotless record of 17-0, with seven wins coming in the UFC. The 29-year-old is the No.8 ranked featherweight in the premier promotion and holds wins against the likes of Dan Ige and Hakeem Dawodu.

In his most recent fight at UFC 288 in May, the Russian clinched a unanimous decision win against Diego Lopez.

Watch some highlights of Movsar Evloev below:

Marlon Vera says he'll "kill" Bradley Martyn in a street fight

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has suggested time and time again that he would make light work of smaller opponents in a street fight. Martyn, who claims to weigh around 265 pounds, believes he can overpower lighter professional fighters if they were to duke it out.

The 34-year-old has claimed that he can beat multiple top-tier fighters, including undisputed boxing lightweight champion Devin Haney and UFC legend Nate Diaz.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Bradley Martyn asked UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera how a street fight between the duo would play out. 'Chito,' ever so confident about his victory, answered, claiming he would "kill" the social media star if they were to throw down:

"[In a street fight] I'll kill you. I swear to god I'll kill you... The only way you'll beat me is if you grab me and you hit my head on a wall and if I get KOed, because if you don't knock me out, I'm going to keep coming... I'm going to take your eyes out of your face."

Catch Chito Vera's comments on a hypothetical street fight with Bradly Martyn below (3:35):