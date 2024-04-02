Strawweight kickboxing champ Jonathan Di Bella eyes the heights legendary names Giorgio Petrosyan, Superbon have reached

Jonathan Di Bella is already one of the best strikers of his generation, but he's not content with being just a generational talent.

The reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion wants to reach the highest levels of kickboxing and become one of the sport's greatest fighters ever.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Di Bella said the ultimate goal in his career is to be in the same conversation as some of the legends, most of whom laced the gloves in ONE Championship.

The Italian-Canadian star singled out Giorgio Petrosyan, Superbon Superbon Training Camp, and Chingiz Allazov as the three fighters he wants to be at the same level.

Jonathan Di Bella said:

"I just want to be one of the best kickboxers [ever]. Like Giorgio Petrosyan did, and now like what Superbon is doing. I just want to be like Chingiz Allazov. Be like one of the best kickboxers on the planet right now."

Petrosyan, the man considered the greatest kickboxer of all time, is a multi-time kickboxing world champion and was a ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix winner in 2019.

Superbon, meanwhile, was a former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and regarded as the number one pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet. That world title and distinction, though, now belongs to Allazov.

While Di Bella has a lot of ground to make up if he plans to reach greater heights, he already has a stellar foundation in the sport.

The strawweight kickboxing king is a perfect 12-0 in his career, 2-0 in ONE Championship, and is smack in the middle of his athletic prime.

The 27-year-old Di Bella can extend that perfect run when he puts his gold on the line against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

Jonathan Di Bella believes a win over Prajanchai can elevate his status

Jonathan Di Bella's dreams of becoming an all-time great could get a massive boost if he comes away victorious in his next outing.

Prajanchai is considered one of the best Muay Thai fighters of this era, and Di Bella believes a win over the strawweight Muay Thai king this Friday would be a massive feather in his cap.

Di Bella said in the same interview:

"It would mean a lot to me. It would show that I'm for real and I'm next level. Hopefully one day, [this win] will solidify me as one of the best kickboxers on the planet."

ONE Friday Fights 58 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Jonathan Di Bella's entire interview below:

Poll : Who's your pick between Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 58 Jonathan Di Bella Prajanchai 0 votes View Discussion