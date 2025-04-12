Streamer Adin Ross explains to Dana White and Hunter Campbell what "Dana, oil me up" means

Adin Ross recently broke down the meaning behind a viral social media catchphrase for Dana White and Hunter Campbell. On Friday, the UFC CEO and Chief Business Officer (CBO) made a guest appearance at Brand Risk 006, the latest installment of Ross’ rising MMA promotion held in Miami.

Both White and Campbell, joined by WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, appeared alongside Ross on the commentary panel, where they engaged in a wide-ranging discussion that included the challenges of running an MMA organization.

During the broadcast, streamed live on KICK, Campbell interacted with the platform's live chat, prompting the well-known streamer to explain various Gen Z slang terms that have been trending across social media. Campbell then noticed a flood of comments saying "Dana, oil me up," prompting both him and White to eagerly ask Ross to explain the meaning behind the now-viral phrase.

Ross offered a vague explanation, suggesting the phrase refers to applying "body oil" to someone’s head to make it shine.

Check out the conversation between Adin Ross, Dana White and Hunter Campbell below:

The "Dana oil" meme gained widespread traction within the MMA community, especially in the lead-up to UFC 300 in April 2024. Its origins trace back to late 2023, when a fan humorously commented during one of White’s Instagram Live sessions, claiming they wanted to "oil him up."

When Dana White got annoyed by oil comments during Instagram Live

Despite the bizarre nature of the "oil him up" meme, Dana White has taken the viral trend in stride, often responding with good-natured humor. Rather than shy away from the joke, he’s embraced its popularity, even acknowledging how the phrase has become a defining part of the MMA-related internet memes.

However, during an Instagram Live stream in January 2024,White made it clear he wasn’t amused by the joke and expressed frustration with fans spamming the chat:

"Anybody got anything good other than the stupid sh*t? All the f**king dumb sh*t you guys are posting on here right now. 'Punish me', punish me for what? What the f**k did I do? Ain't doing anything but texting dumb sh*t out here."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

