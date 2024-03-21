“Strengthen your weak areas” - Japanese legend gets the Physical 100 treatment in gym work with Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama

Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa put in some work at the gym alongside another Asian icon — Yoshihiro Akiyama. Better known by fight fans as 'Sexyama.'

With both men coming off a loss in their respective fights at ONE 165 in January, 'The Natural Born Crusher' and 'Sexyama' are healing up, staying active, and getting ready for whatever may come next.

"Physical training with Akiyama-san," Takeru wrote on Instagram. "Strengthen your weak areas so that you can grow more. Thank you very much."

'Sexyama' also mentioned training alongside Takeru on social media, complimenting the former three-division champion.

"First joint training with Takeru!! I was surprised to see Takeru," Akiyama wrote. "A player with tremendous potential! This is still getting stronger."

Returning to the ONE Championship ring for the first time in nearly two years, Yoshihiro Akiyama competed in a special rules fight with four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken. Though he had an entire nation behind him, 'Sexyama' came up short in his return, suffering a vicious knockout at the 1:40 mark of the opening round.

Takeru Segawa already preparing for another big fight in ONE Championship

Making his ONE Championship debut inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, Takeru Segawa stepped into the main event spotlight for a world title fight with reigning and defending ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

For 15 minutes, the two combat sports sensations delivered a beautifully violent back-and-forth brawl. As 'The Natural Born Crusher' put his boxing to work, Superlek lived up to his moniker as 'The Kicking Machine' by viciously attacking Takeru's lead leg for the full duration.

Ultimately, that proved to be the deciding factor as Superlek walked away with a unanimous victory.

Undeterred, Takeru is already back in the gym and getting his body ready for a heavily rumored showdown with 'The Iron Man' and current ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.