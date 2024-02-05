“My focus was just to keep kicking his legs” – Superlek breaks down his strategy vs. Takeru in Tokyo

One of the defining traits of the main event performance from Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 was his devastating game plan that worked like a charm.

His contest with Takeru Segawa at the Ariake Arena for ONE 165 was always going to showcase the very highest level of striking in the ONE flyweight kickboxing division.

While both men had their moments in the fight, the defending champion established a strong start to the contest through his use of leg kicks.

His repeated targeting of his opponent’s legs was easily the most damaging attack of the entire fight, with the Japanese superstar taking a beating before working his way back into the contest.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the ONE flyweight kickboxing king reflected on the fight and his leg kicks strategy that was part of the plan:

“Apart from being happy that I got the victory and also being happy that I was able to stick to my game plan. So if you watch back the fight, I never kicked his body, my focus was just to keep kicking his leg as you can see because it was the gameplan. I was happy to stick with that.”

Watch the full interview below:

The heart and toughness of Superlek was also on display at ONE 165

Doing significant damage to his opponent’s legs early on in the contest was one thing, but arguably the most impressive display from Superlek was his toughness.

All that ruthless work was nearly undone in the third round as his challenger found his way back into the contest and started pouring on the pressure. ‘The Kicking Machine’ was able to keep his composure as only the very best of the best could in that kind of moment.

No one has ever doubted that he is a world-class striker but ONE Championship’s return to Japan also showcased why he is one of the best to ever do it today.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.