"Stunning drama"- Nina-Marie Daniele's bikini flashback picture captivates fans amidst California politics humor

Nina-Marie Daniele recently sent fans into a frenzy with her latest social media post. The popular influencer posted a throwback picture of her on a beach in California sporting an all-white swimsuit accompanied by a witty joke about the Golden State's politics.

'Nina Drama' made a splash in the fashion world after being named Playboy Magazine's 'Playmate of the Month' in April 2017. She later transitioned into an MMA-based social media influencer and came into the UFC spotlight thanks to her unique style of interviewing athletes. Her dry and offbeat sense of humor soon caught Dana White's eye, and she's worked for the promotion ever since.

In her latest X post, Daniele posted an old picture of her on the beach and joked about how she misses California at times. She wrote:

"Sometimes I miss living in California, and then I remember how bad the politics are, and I get over it, LOL."

Fans seemed to appreciate her humor and soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

Nina-Marie Daniele sounds off on MMA media for dishonest reporting

In November, Nina-Marie Daniele brutally slammed news outlets working in the mixed martial arts space. She criticized them for unethical reporting and for presenting "breaking news" prematurely just to get clicks online.

In an X post, Daniele also called the MMA-based media out for posting news without proof and expressed her dismay at them for trusting anonymous sources. She wrote:

"A major problem with MMA media is that most are so eager to break ‘Breaking News’ but they don’t bother confirming! Instead, they trust random sources. This is why MMA Media can’t be trusted. Also, why is the media so eager to break news before the promotion?"

Daniele further pointed out that this type of journalism would alienate the major news houses from the UFC. Using a clever reference to former POTUS Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' campaign hashtag, she continued:

"This works against you and why the promotion won’t work with you. It’s a two-way street, and y’all are shooting yourselves in the foot, IMO. #MakeMMAMediaGreatAgain"

While Daniele is undeniably among the most easily recognized MMA personalities today, she's not afraid of ruffling a few feathers. The former model recently clashed with fellow journalist Helen Yee, and the two exchanged some heated words on social media.