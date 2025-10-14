"Stunning, stunning, stunning" - Fans react as UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren dazzles in a cowl-neck sequin dress in Las Vegas

MMA fans all around the world have taken notice of Brookliyn Wren wearing a stunning outfit at an entertainment lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada. Many of the netizens were impressed and showed their appreciation for the UFC ring girl in the comments section.Wren is one of the most popular ring girls in the UFC, appearing at several of the MMA organization's major events since her debut in 2017. The 31-year-old began her career as a model in Alaska, competing in a number of beauty pageants before getting discovered by an agent in Las Vegas. Notably, she flew to New York for a fashion show when she was 14 years old. Aside from her UFC duties, she is also a calendar model.Wren, who has around 126K followers on her Instagram, recently posted several pictures at The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars, which is a nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada. She wore a beautiful light brown cowl-neck sequin dress, sparking a frenzy among her fans.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Stunning stunning stunning''Another stated:''Breathtaking always a fan of you!!''Other fans wrote:''Absolutely jaw dropping gorgeous''''Best. Octagon Girl.Ever.....she should be on EVERY event!''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @brookliyn_wren on Instagram]Wren was one of the ring girls at the UFC 320 pay-per-view card, which took place earlier this month at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.Brookliyn Wren explains how she became involved with the UFCAccording to UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren, who recently appeared on the Burn or Chill Show, Dana White asked her to become &quot;an octagon girl&quot; when she was working as a server in a bar:''I was actually a cocktail server at this bar downtown when I was 21 and Dana used to come in there and one day he literally was just like, 'Do you want to be an octagon girl?' And I was like, 'Uh, sure.' And he was like, 'really?' And I was like, 'I guess why not?.' I didn't really like realize how big UFC was. Like, I knew what it was, but I didn't realize that you traveled and it was like such this huge thing. So, I was just like, 'sure.' I thought I'll work a fight out here on Friday, cocktail on Saturday, like or vice versa. Like, I didn't really know.'' [7:36 of the interview]