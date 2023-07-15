Submission artists set to face off in a lightweight clash at UFC Paris in September

A pair of lightweight submission artists will lock horns at UFC Paris in September this year. MMA journalist Marcel Dorff shared the news on Twitter:

"Benoît Saint-Denis will fight Thiago Moisés at #UFCParis on September 2nd. (first rep. @TeamIridiumISA) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023"

Benoit Saint-Denis and Thiago Moises will meet on September 2 in the UFC's second-ever event in France.

Saint-Denis (11-1) is currently on a three-fight win streak after losing for the first time against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC 267 in October 2021. He returned to winning ways by beating Niklas Stolze via second-round submission in June 2022. The Frenchman scored his most recent win against Ismael Bonfim at UFC Vegas 76 via first-round submission.

Meanwhile, Thiago Moises (17-6) is a product of 'Dana White's Contender Series' Brazil 2018. In his most recent bout, he defeated fellow Brazilian Melquizael Costa via second-round submission at UFC 283 earlier this year. Moises currently has a record of 6-4 in the UFC, which includes wins over fighters like Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez.

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane will headline the UFC Paris event on his return

Ciryl Gane will make his return to the octagon at UFC Paris in September this year. He will headline the event with Serghei Spivac.

The UFC announced the fight on their official Twitter handle:

"Your #UFCParis Main Event is OFFICIAL Ciryl_Gane and Sergei Spivak take center stage at the @Accor_Arena"

The French heavyweight fighter (11-2) also headlined the first-ever UFC Paris against Tai Tuivasa last September and scored a third-round knockout victory. He then competed for the vacant UFC heavyweight title but fell short in his pursuit after suffering a first-round submission defeat against Jon Jones at UFC 285 in March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Spivac (16-3) has only suffered one loss in his last seven fights and is ranked No.8 in the UFC heavyweight division.

'Bon Gamin' will be hopeful of an impressive show in order to pursue potential title contention in the future.