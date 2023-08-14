"Such a beauty" - Video of UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren at the beach blows up the comments section

UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren is perhaps one of the most beloved ring side beauties in the fight game. The model-turned-ring girl boasts over 100K followers on Instagram, and a recent post of the diva has set the website on fire.

In a recent post, the 29-year-old shared a video of her bathing at the beach. Suffice it to say the post caught her fans by surprise, and they flooded her comments section in masses, expressing their thoughts.

In a rather NSFW comment, @danmiragliottafanpage wrote:

"I would drink that water."

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste slid into her co-worker's comment section with an emoji-filled response:

"😍🔥"

In a hilarious response, @gavolb wrote:

"Because cleanliness is next to godliness."

In an envious response, @danelly.contreras wrote:

"I want to be you."

Noting their approval of the post, @aestheticbuilt_ wrote:

"Who should have been cast as the little mermaid. 🥵"

Another Instagram user @rubenssj___ wrote:

"She woke up this morning and chose violence. 🔥🔥🔥"

In an emoji-filled response, @icolaspaladinivargas2023 wrote:

"Beautiful girl. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

Another netizen, @theboimontana, wrote:

"Lawd have mercy."

In an indirect dig on Instagram's community guidelines, yo._ryan666 wrote:

"Ya, but I can’t comment what ever I want on Instagram."

Instagram user @mgdilla wrote:

"I’m Wrenched up."

In another supportive comment, @thatsoreyvonne wrote:

"Such a beauty. 😍"

Image courtesy @brookliyn_wren on Instagram

'I was stuck in the middle': When Brookliyn Wren narrated her experience at the UFC 229 post-fight scuffle

You never know when you are at the wrong place at the wrong time; bizarrely, for Brookliyn Wren, it was at work. Wren was one of the ring girls who worked at the infamous UFC 229, headlined by the lightweight title clash between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Unfortunately for all parties involved, a post-fight scuffle took place at the event as Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon to attack McGregor's team. Total chaos ensued, with both champs clashing in an all-out melee with security scrambling to bring order.

Unfortunately, Brookliyn Wren, who was sitting octagon side, got caught in between the melee. During a 2020 interview with TMZSports, the ringside beauty narrated her experience at the event, saying:

"Fighters always hop on top of the cage when they win. So when Khabib was doing it [hopping on top of the cage], I didn't think anything of it. So I'm sitting there... and I'm like, I don't know what's happening... I look over, and they are running off. Next thing I know, there is like fights everywhere, and I just kind of got stuck."

She added:

"I was there until it completely ended because I just was stuck in the middle of all the chaos, and there were just fights... all around me. It was pretty crazy."

Catch Brookliyn Wren's comments below (0:47):