"Such a great collab" - Fans in love with Renato Moicano rewatching The MMA Guru's hilarious reaction to the former's win at UFC 300

Renato Moicano was recently caught in fits of laughter while watching The MMA Guru's uproarious reaction to his victory at UFC 300.

Moicano pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind TKO win in the second round against Jalin Turner during the early preliminary section of the monumental pay-per-view event last Saturday.

Last week, The MMA Guru conducted a live play-by-play reaction and commentary stream for the UFC 300 event on his YouTube channel. Notably, Guru, who shares a close friendship with 'Money', was wholeheartedly cheering him on throughout his fight.

With his trademark vivacity, the popular YouTuber delivered a dynamic broadcast brimming with animated reactions as he followed every twist and turn of the exhilarating bout.

Recently, Moicano took to his YouTube channel to offer his reaction to Guru's video. The Brazilian fighter couldn't suppress his delight as he witnessed Guru's energetic response to his bout.

Fans were equally captivated by Moicano's video, responding with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"MMA Guru and Money Moicano is such a great collab!"

Another wrote:

"Guru HAS to be in Money Moicano's corner one day, the corner advice and reactions from Guru would be amazing."

In the first round, Moicano faced a near knockout scare but orchestrated a fierce comeback in the second, delivering relentless ground and pound to secure victory. While dominating on the mat throughout the match, Moicano found himself in trouble standing. Turner initially inflicted damage to 'Money' with body shots and a powerful left hand that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Despite Turner's premature celebration of a walkoff knockout, Moicano swiftly regained his footing. The tide turned in the second round as Moicano seized control on the ground, unleashing a barrage of punishing punches and elbows. Overwhelmed by the onslaught, Turner eventually succumbed, unable to endure Moicano's relentless assault until the referee intervened, halting the fight.

When Renato Moicano called out The MMA Guru in the aftermath of UFC Vegas 85

After his grueling three-round battle with Drew Dober in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 85 in February, Renato Moicano seized the microphone and embarked on an impassioned speech. During his lengthy address, 'Money' shared a personal revelation: his 62-year-old father had recently become a father again.

Renowned for his engaging and lively post-fight interviews, Moicano also expressed his ambition to join the American police force once he secures his citizenship, emphasizing his determination to "kill the bad guys."

Moicano concluded his speech by turning his focus to The MMA Guru, who had initially predicted that 'Money' could lose against Dober:

"Hey, MMA Guru, you are a f**king pig. You said I would get slapped by Drew Dober. I went almost two years without fighting and I schooled this motherf**ker."

