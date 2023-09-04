"Such a weakling" - Adin Ross gets roasted for subpar fighting skills in sparring session against Dillon Danis

American streamer Adin Ross recently engaged in a friendly sparring session with controversial MMA fighter Dillon Danis. Danis is currently gearing up for his upcoming clash on October 14 against Logan Paul. The highly anticipated bout will be featured as the co-main event at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card in Manchester, England.

During their sparring session, Adin Ross, who has previously dabbled in boxing for live stream content, lightheartedly asked Dillon Danis to teach him some MMA moves. What followed was a series of amusing moments that added an entertaining element to the entire stream.

At one point, Danis had Adin Ross in a rear naked choke position, forcing the American to tap out. In a playful manner, Danis jokingly claimed that he wouldn't have released the hold until Ross fell asleep, leading to a humorous exchange between the two.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ross, however, got roasted by fans for his subpar fighting skills displayed in the sparring session against Danis. One fan wrote:

"Adin is such a weakling. I can't, like I don't want to make fun of him, but he pretty much does it to himself."

Another fan wrote:

"Adin has no testosterone."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Adin is secretly a female."

Check out some of the reactions below:

[Images via: @IfnBoxing on X]

Watch: Adin Ross reacts to "nuclear photo" of Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal in a live stream with Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis has persistently asserted he possesses a potentially damaging photo of Nina Agdal, the fiancee of WWE star Logan Paul. In the lead-up to his high-stakes showdown against Paul, Danis has chosen to employ derogatory comments and engage in character attacks against Agdal.

During the live stream, Danis showed the alleged picture to Adin Ross, who was visibly taken aback and confirmed the picture's potency, seemingly aligning with Danis' claims.

Check out Ross' reaction below:

In the past, while responding to Danis' antics, Paul had dismissed the notion that any photo could jeopardize his engagement and criticized the MMA fighter for dragging a woman into their feud. Paul emphasized his resilience to online trolling and asserted his commitment to his fiancee, claiming that he remains unfazed by such efforts.