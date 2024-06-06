"Such a wholesome person" - Fans react as Islam Makhachev explains misunderstanding at UFC 302 presser while also praising Dustin Poirier

Fans praised Islam Makhachev after he corrected a Russian reporter claiming Dustin Poirier was "pretty aggressive" before UFC 302.

On June 1, Makhachev maintained his status as the number one pound-for-pound in the UFC rankings with a fifth-round submission against Poirier. He earned respect from fans with his impressive performance and showcased his humble personality after a pre-fight misunderstanding with 'The Diamond.'

Heading into UFC 302, Poirier referred to Makhachev as a "motherf*cker" during the press conference. The reigning UFC lightweight champion was offended by him saying that, as the phrase is seen as a personal attack in his culture.

Earlier this week, Makhachev returned to his home country of Russia where a reporter asked him the following question:

"Poirier was pretty aggressive in the build-up. How did you react to it?"

Makhachev humbly responded by saying:

"He wasn't aggressive. He used an American slang at the press conference. They don't put any meaning into it. Poirier is a very respectful man. He came up to me after weigh-ins to explain that he didn't mean anything bad. He approached me in the cage as well. He asked my manager to try to explain to me that the word doesn't have bad meaning."

Fans took the comment section of a post by the Championship Rounds account and praised the pound-for-pound king for his humble response:

"The more I follow Islam's career. The more I see he's a real one with a good sense of humor."

"Islam is such a wholesome person"

"Anyone hating on Islam Makhachev just don't know this man."

Watch Islam Makhachev voice his respect for Dustin Poirier below:

What's next for Islam Makhachev after defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 302?

Following UFC 302, Islam Makhachev mentioned potentially moving up to welterweight and attempting to become a two-division champion. There's a possibility that the UFC will give him the opportunity, but Makhachev does have business to take care of at lightweight.

In April 2019, Makhachev secured a unanimous decision against Arman Tsarukyan. Since then, Tsarukyan has climbed to the top of the lightweight division and holds the number-one ranking after defeating Charles Oliveira last time out. Therefore, the well-rounded fighters could be poised for a rematch later this year.

Watch Makhachev discuss a potential rematch with Tsarukyan below:

