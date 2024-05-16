“Suck it up and come back strong” – Liam Harrison shares his bulletproof mindset ahead of return from knee injury

When it comes to coming back from a devastating injury, Liam Harrison has one piece of advice — suck it up.

Nearly two years removed from suffering a brutal knee injury in his ONE world title clash with Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1, the 'Hitman' will return to the Circle on Friday, June 7 for a bantamweight Muay Thai clash with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 inside Bangkok's Impact Arena.

During his long layoff, Harrison considered laying down his gloves for good. Fortunately, he chose to do the exact opposite. Speaking with ONE Championship, Harrison shared some insight into how he found the strength to keep pushing forward and fight his way back to 100%.

"You’ve got to suck it up and be able to come back strong," Harrison said. "And that’s what I’m doing.”

With two decades of experience, Liam Harrison has nothing left to prove in the world of combat sports, but that won't stop him from making one more run and showing the world that he can still go toe-to-toe with the best strikers in the world.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Liam Harrison already books a second bout for ONE Championship's return to the United States

In addition to his highly anticipated return at ONE 167, Liam Harrison has booked a massive Muay Thai matchup with 'The Man Who Yields To Know One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang. The bout will go down on Friday, September 6 when ONE Championship returns to the United States for ONE 168: Denver.

Seksan has been one of the ONE's hottest prospects over the last year, winning eight straight fights between January and December 2023.

Which fight are you most excited to see when Liam Harrison returns to action this summer?

