"Suck my d*ck" - Marlon Vera shares expletive laden message for Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC 299

Sean O'Malley will look to defend his bantamweight title for the first time when he faces Marlon Vera at UFC 299 this weekend. The No.5-ranked bantamweight, who will get his first opportunity at UFC gold, made it clear that he is not a fan of the division's champion.

'Chito' was speaking at the media day for the event, where he was asked to address his heated exchange with O'Malley on UFC Embedded. He answered:

"He's [Sean O'Malley is] a weird guy, dude. He likes weird s**t. I try to stay away from it. The only thing I did was send him a picture of me back and I haven't even read what he said after. I get it, I mean, one of his 'main tools' is getting into people's head, but good luck with that. I'm going to f**k you up and I'm prepared for Saturday night. He's trying to start things and yesterday he asked me if I was ready to lose the fight. They didn't catch my answer."

Vera added that he would've liked the cameras to catch his response before being asked what he told 'Suga', responding:

"I asked him to suck my d**k. I mean, simple as that. I'm not here to be friendly. I'm not here to be respectful. I'm not a karate guy, I'm a fighter so you f**k with me, I'm going to f**king f**k with you. I'm not f**king around, man."

Check out Marlon Vera's full comments on Sean O'Malley below:

Expand Tweet

Vera added that while he respects O'Malley's skills, he has no fear of the bantamweight champion. 'Chito' handed 'Suga' the only loss of his mixed martial arts career when he defeated him via a first-round TKO at UFC 252 in 2020.

Sean O'Malley does not see him and Marlon Vera developing a friendship

The UFC has been filled with cases of fighters developing a friendship after sharing the octagon. Sean O'Malley recently revealed that he does not see that being the case with Marlon Vera, who he will face for the second time at UFC 299.

Speaking at the event's media day, the bantamweight champion was asked about such a possibility, to which he responded:

"I'm not really running low on friends. I've got a nice, tight circle so probably, you know - in another world, we probably would've been buds, but, you know, we're in this world. He stinks, I'm great, we're not buds."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on being friends with Marlon Vera below:

Expand Tweet

O'Malley and Vera have maintained a rivalry since they first clashed at UFC 252 in 2020, often exchanging words with one another. While 'Chito' won the bout, 'Suga' has not acknowledged the loss, claiming that he is still undefeated.