“Come s**k my d**k” - Sean O'Malley and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera talk trash during surprise hotel lobby bump-in ahead of UFC 299

Sean O'Malley and Marlon 'Chito' Vera couldn't hold back when they bumped into each other in the fighter hotel.

'Sugar' and 'Chito' are currently set to collide this Saturday night in the main event of UFC 299. For O'Malley, the bout will be the first title defense of his bantamweight reign. He famously won the title with a knockout win over Aljamain Sterling last year.

For his first title defense, he will be renewing his rivalry with Vera. Back in the summer of 2020, the two met in a bantamweight clash at the UFC Apex. In the first round, O'Malley suffered a leg injury, and Vera swarmed him to get the stoppage win.

Sean O'Malley hasn't lost since that defeat at UFC 252, nearly four years ago. The bantamweight champion picked Marlon 'Chito' Vera to be his first title defense for a reason. He doesn't like him, and he wants to avenge his one career loss.

The two's rivalry is a very competitive one, and that was seen on UFC 299 Embedded. In a recent clip, the two fighters were seen running into each other in a hotel. The exchange began with O'Malley stating:

"You ready to get knocked out huh?"

Quickly, Vera spat back:

"Why don't you come s**k my d**k?"

A befuddled O'Malley stated to himself:

"Come suck my d**k? That's weird."

See the exchange between the two below:

Marlon 'Chito' Vera takes aim at 'weird guy' Sean O'Malley

At UFC 299 media day, Marlon 'Chito' Vera took aim at Sean O'Malley.

Earlier today, the Ecuadorian fighter appeared at UFC 299 media day and answered questions from reporters. There, Vera was asked about his heated exchange with 'Sugar' the previous day on UFC Embedded.

There, the bantamweight contender stated that he was aware that O'Malley was just trying to get into his head. However, Vera believes that the champion's trash talk would only go so far, and wouldn't matter on fight night.

At UFC 299 media day earlier today, Vera stated:

"I mean, he's a weird guy dude. He likes weird s*** I generally try to stay away from it... I get it, one of his main tools is to get in people's heads, but good luck with that. I mean, I'm going to f*** you up, and I'm prepared for Saturday night. So, he's just trying to start things."

Check out his comments below:

