"Suga is also 19-0" - Fans react as Jon Jones counts no-contest and DQ loss as wins in latest social media post

Jon Jones received backlash from fans on social media after claiming he has an undefeated professional MMA record.

In December 2009, Jones was matched up against Matt Hamill for the former’s fourth Octagon appearance. At the time, ‘Bones’ had established himself as a potential future title contender, and Hamill was the step-up in competition he needed to advance his career.

Jones did what he does best and secured an advantageous top position in round one. Following a brutal sequence of ground and pound, the Jackson Wink affiliate was shockingly disqualified for illegal downward elbows, leading to his first professional MMA loss.

Since then, Jones has won eighteen consecutive fights, including one no-contest, pushing his record to 27-1 (21-1 in the UFC). ‘Bones’ separated himself as arguably the greatest fighter of all time during that span due to his resume.

Yet, the loss against Hamill still haunts the reigning UFC heavyweight champion.

Earlier this week, Jones shared a photo on Instagram of several UFC superstars alongside their records. ‘Bones’ was also featured in the image, and he added the caption “29-0” under his name, voicing his belief that the loss to Hamill and his no-contest against Daniel Cormier should be considered wins.

Jones’ temporary Instagram story

The screenshot of Jones’ undefeated reference was re-posted on Reddit, leading to many fans revealing they disagree:

“He will never ever be able to say he beat Matt hamill though. To this day Matt spends Christmas gathering his family around to watch where he beat Jon jones.”

“lil Bro is literally the most insecure champion of all time, I have never seen anyone else trying to convince people all the time about how great he is.”

“28-1 with a loss to Reyes”

“He can have the Matt Hamill DQ, but he's 27-2 with Reyes and a loss to Smith for the egregious grounded knee”

“29-0 in warrants he is"

“You mean he ignores the one time that was held accountable for cheating?!? Colour me shocked!”

“Suga is also 19-0”

Reddit comments

Watch the fight-ending sequence for Jon Jones’ lone professional MMA loss below:

When and who is Jon Jones expected to fight next?

On November 11, Jon Jones was scheduled to defend his heavyweight title for the time in a legacy fight against Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately, Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training, leading to him pulling out of the UFC 295 main event to undergo surgery.

It’s unclear how long Jones will be sidelined, but there is hope he will fight in the first half of 2024. Despite Tom Aspinall being crowd the interim champion, Dana White has continuously confirmed ‘Bones’ will face Miocic in his return bout.