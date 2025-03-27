"Super mentor" - Fans love how Rodtang consoled Tawanchai backstage after shocking defeat to Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been the standard of excellence for many young Thai fighters thanks to his success in ONE Championship. While others shy away from such labels, he has accepted the responsibilities that come along with it.

The promotion shared an Instagram video of Rodtang and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the dressing room, where 'The Iron Man' explained to the 25-year-old what went wrong in his third-round TKO defeat to Masaaki Noiri over the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Watch the entire video below:

The overwhelming favorite to win the interim 145-pound kickboxing crown, Tawanchai's visible disappointment in himself during the conversation with Rodtang is understandable. He made one crucial mistake that led to the finishing sequence.

In the comments section, fans appreciated seeing the Thai stars' older brother, younger brother dynamic, writing:

"Annndd that why Rodtang is the goat great fighter great mentor and always looks out for others 🙌❤️"

"👌.... super mentor, and super simple and humble man. True Champion in every aspect."

"My favourite guys 🤧😭"

"The Thai fighter brotherhood is a beautiful thing."

"@tawanchay_pk You're young, and at your age, you're a legend. Be proud of yourself. Thank you for everything 👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Listen to your mentor @rodtang_jimungnon you'll come back even stronger than you already are. A long and beautiful future awaits you 💪🏼👑🤍"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Rodtang shares what he plans to do with $50,000 performance bonus

Rodtang received a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his one-shot knockout of Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172.

Speaking with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in the post-fight interview, the 27-year-old revealed what he plans to do with the money:

"For this bonus, thank you very much. Part of this bonus, I will donate to Muslim brothers of mine who are in need."

