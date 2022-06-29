"Super unhealthy" - Joe Rogan and Gina Carano on people spitting "emotional poison" on the internet but behaving differently in real life

Joe Rogan recently invited former MMA star turned actor Gina Carano to his renowned JRE podcast. The UFC color commentator and Carano discussed the issue of people spewing hate over social media and behaving differently in real life.

According to Rogan, people spitting out "emotional poison" do not realize that it is harmful to them as well. The famous podcaster believes that one cannot earn validation by being mean to others. The 54-year-old told Carano:

"It's super unhealthy for them too. They don't even realize it. They are spitting out all these, like, emotional poison. They are doing it all day long. That's not good. That's not good for you either. You can't feel good about yourself just being mean to people all the time."

According to Carano, hateful comments speak more about the aggravator than the victim. The women's MMA pioneer replied:

"But that says more about them than it does about you."

Watch the clip below:

Minds💡 @minds Joe Rogan and @ginacarano discuss the stark contrast between the way people treat each other on Twitter vs real life. Joe Rogan and @ginacarano discuss the stark contrast between the way people treat each other on Twitter vs real life. https://t.co/9YAGQa9IKv

Carano further detailed an incident where she recently attended a fan expo and was surprised at how nice people acted in real life. She also believes that people in general are 'beaten down' by accepting life as it appears to be on the internet.

Watch the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring Gina Carano below:

Carano has come under severe criticism in the past owing to controversial comments which eventually led to her being fired from Disney's Mandalorian. Meanwhile, Rogan regularly finds himself at the center of controversy owing to his unorthodox take on multiple issues.

Joe Rogan doesn't read comments on social media

Joe Rogan's popularity has reached a point where the podcaster has been featured on 2022 TIME's list of 100 most influential people. With every word he says being intensely scrutinized, Rogan's social media accounts must often face the wrath of fans in the comments section.

However, the UFC color commentator is reportedly happy to completely ignore the comments. During a November 2020 episode of the JRE podcast, Rogan discussed his choice to ignore comments with MeatEater star and seasoned hunter, Steven Rinella.

According to Rogan, most of the comments that he is criticized for are made spontaneously, without prior planning. The podcaster said:

“Most of the things I’m criticized on is like thinking on the fly, like doing this, I don’t have any idea what I’m about to say, we’re just talking. It doesn’t always work out.”

Watch the JRE episode featuring Steven Rinella below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far