Superbon admits he takes a lot of pride in guiding upcoming talents at his gym: “I feel happy with that”

Superbon takes great pride in helping his teammates. It's no wonder that up-and-coming talent flock to the Superbon Training Center in Thailand, hoping to work alongside the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and top-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender.

When he's not busy stacking bodies and taking titles on martial arts' biggest global stage, Superbon enjoys the opportunity to flex his coaching skills.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai superstar spoke about the pride he feels every time one of his fighters gets their hand raised.

"I feel happy for them," Superbon said. "I feel happy for my team because, like every time that I can help people to be better, I feel happy with that."

Superbon credits ONE Championship with the growing popularity of kickboxing and Muay Thai

What's next for Superbon remains to be seen, but the 34-year-old fan favorite is excited.

Not just about his future as a ONE world champion, but for what ONE Championship has done to bring attention to fighters like himself and those working their way up the ranks.

"Different fighters are getting bigger because of social media, because of the fans. We have more fans around the world because of ONE Championship. We get more fans around the world. So we're getting bigger," he said.

Making his promotional debut in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Superbon's star power skyrocketed almost immediately—a testament to how big ONE Championship has become.

And in turn, sports like kickboxing and the art of eight limbs have seen a boom in popularity, with fighters earning more money and becoming globally-recognized megastars overnight.

