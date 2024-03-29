Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand says his upcoming opponent, longtime rival Marat Grigorian, was on the precipice of becoming a world champion, but simply just ran out of time.

Grigorian fought reigning featherweight king Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023, falling short of victory via five-round unanimous decision. However, Superbon believes Grigorian actually proved to be the better man.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superbon shared his thoughts on the recent Grigorian - Allazov battle last year.

The 33-year-old Singha Mawynn representative stated:

"I think [Allazov] showed a lot of weakness in his last fight against Marat Grigorian. If Marat had 30 more seconds, Marat was gonna best him, if you guys saw."

That's some pretty hefty praise coming from Superbon, considering the two are scheduled to lock horns next week. Goes to show he isn't underestimating Grigorian either.

Superbon is set to face Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Superbon guns for Chingiz Allazov rematch in ONE Championship's United States return: "I have a lot of fans in the U.S."

The only reason Superbon and Marat Grigorian are competing for the interim featherweight kickboxing belt is because reigning champion Chingiz Allazov is taking a short break.

However, the 33-year-old Thai star says after he beats Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 next week, Allazov should be next.

Superbon told ONE Championship he wants Allazov in the U.S.:

"That sounds good. I have a lot of fans in the U.S. I've done a lot of seminars in the U.S. and I'm sure they'll support me. I love travelling there and I love the people there. I like the fans there in the U.S."

"Anywhere, I can beat him anywhere. No problem. I don't care."