Superbon believes Tayfun Ozcan did enough to beat Marat Grigorian in their fight

Superbon believes his ONE Fight Night 11 opponent, Tayfun Ozcan, did enough to defeat three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

Superbon is set to square off with Ozcan as part of the promotion’s return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. Ahead of their high-stakes featherweight kickboxing clash, the Thai sensation shared his thoughts on Ozcan’s last appearance inside the Circle as he squared off with a man Superbon is more than familiar with, Marat Grigorian.

“In his fight with Marat, in my opinion, it’s 50-50 per cent chance. And if I were a judge, I would have given a W to him,” Superbon revealed while speaking to ONE Championship. ” And I see that he keeps improving. So, I can't underestimate him at all.”

Marat Grigorian came out on top in the contest, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Tayfun Ozcan, but it was much closer than the scorecards had suggested. Superbon recognizes that has no intentions of taking ‘Turbine’ lightly, even if he is entering the contest as a significant favorite.

Superbon will also go into the bout coming off his first loss inside the Circle, suffering a brutal second-round knockout at the hands of newly crowned ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov. Determined to get back into the world title picture, Superbon will undoubtedly exercise caution as he meets another hungry heavy-hitter looking to earn his own opportunity to capture 26 pounds of ONE gold.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

