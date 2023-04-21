Superbon gives training partner a taste of a stinging high elbow

Superbon Singha Mawynn knows when to take it easy in sparring, but he also knows when to dial it up a notch and mess with his training partners.

The Thai superstar is putting in the grind at Khun Suek Muay Thai and was recently paired up with Jack Kennedy, an up-and-coming fighter, at the Krabi facility.

Though the pair were doing a bit of light sparring drills, Superbon decided to have some fun and clock Kennedy with a swift lead elbow that landed flush on the British fighter’s chin.

Superbon also made sure to post the cheeky clip on his Instagram account.

“Just a warning 😛 @jmk_imperial," posted the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Fans, as well as Kennedy, immediately saw the fun behind Superbon’s antics and they made it known in the post’s comments section.

Kennedy even teased that he can still fight competitively despite what Superbon did to him in training.

“Can still fight Muay Thai! 🩸🤕,” wrote Kennedy.

“That friendly elbow, just in case he forgot you are a champ 😂,” one fan commented.

“Teep to the face 🤪🤪😂😂,” another fan wrote.

Superbon’s next fight in ONE Championship is yet to be announced, but the 32-year-old never stopped putting in the work at Khun Suek Muay Thai.

The Thai superstar blazed through his first three fights in ONE Championship taking huge wins against the sport’s best fighters in Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

Superbon’s second-round knockout finish of Petrosyan in October 2021 earned him the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title as well as the defining moment of his storied career.

