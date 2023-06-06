Superbon hails ONE Championship’s amazing work with ONE Friday Fights

At ONE Fight Night 11, former featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will make his highly anticipated return to action.

As the division’s first titleholder and one of the most skillful artists on the jam-packed roster, the Thai striker went on a run that showcased why he's one of the best in the business.

However, it all came crashing down at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year when he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Chingiz Allazov. But on June 9, the comeback officially begins for the current top-ranked contender in the weight class.

Looking to defeat Tayfun Ozcan to start working his way back to the title that he previously held, this contest is also a great opportunity for the former champ to put on a show for his home fans.

This Friday, he will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ready to showcase what he has been working on and rebound from the biggest loss of his incredible career.

Ahead of his return, Superbon spoke in an interview with ONE Championship about what it means to compete in Lumpinee and how he has been a big admirer of the regular events that the world's largest martial arts organization has held at the legendary venue:

“For me, every fight that ONE brought to Lumpinee Stadium is a real treat for Thai fans. Normally, we have to go abroad to see a big event like this. But how lucky we are to be able to see such a world-class event every week.”

North American fans with an Amazon Prime membership can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free this Friday, June 9.

