Superbon on a high after sensational KO: “I feel really good”

Superbon Singha Mawynn is all over the moon following his epic knockout win inside the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, June 9.

The striking genius produced a moment of magic for the worldwide audience and those in attendance in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE Fight Night 11, slapping Tayfun Ozcan’s jaw with a perfect head kick that separated him from his senses at 1:46 of the second round.

In a post fight interview with SCMP MMA, Superbon said:

“I feel really good and I feel now I'm ready to rematch.”

Watch the full interview here:

The 32-year-old star striker couldn’t have wished for a better outcome on the stacked bill, as he has his sights on another five-round war against Azerbaijani-Belarusian world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Prior to the contest, the top-ranked Thai dynamo warned that he hopes to close out his battle against Ozcan with a finish. He lived up to those words, albeit with a very different weapon – a left head kick.

His trademark lower right limb won him the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship belt against Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike in October 2021, and he hopes to let it rip again if he crosses paths with Allazov next.

Based on his highlight-reel finish last week, though, Superbon proved that he doesn’t need to rely on his signature weapon to win or make a statement.

North American fans can relive the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete's win at ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes