Superbon hopes to get some grappling work in with Mikey Musumeci: “It’s a chance to learn from the best”

At ONE Fight Night 15, striking fans were in for a treat with the return of the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The former pound-for-pound number one looked to turn his fortunes around in 2023, a year that saw him lose his title in the long-awaited clash with Chingiz Allazov.

Instead of pursuing the belt he previously held, the elite striker set his sights on a new goal and one of the best match-ups of the year under the ONE Championship banner.

On October 6, he was set to challenge the 24-year-old striking prodigy Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Unfortunately, just several weeks before fight night, the challenger was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

Though all parties involved haven’t ruled out running the match-up back because it’s a fight that everyone wants to see, for now, the two competitors have gone their separate ways.

In an interview to share an update on his injury, Superbon told South China Morning Post that his focus may have been attracted by training outside of striking for a change.

During the video, the former kickboxing champion said that he hopes to train with the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci because if you’re going to learn some grappling skills, why not go straight to the best?

“I really want to train with Mikey Musumeci. My leg is still injured, but I'm really looking forward to it. It's a chance to learn from the best.”

Watch the full interview below:

Even without one of the best strikers in the world on the card, ONE Fight Night 15 delivered some incredible fights and highlights at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The entire card is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.