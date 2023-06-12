Superbon motivated by Thai crowd to produce epic KO of Tayfun Ozcan

If there’s a list filled with names for the big occasions in ONE Championship, Superbon should be among the athletes sitting in the upper echelons of that directory.

The Thai superstar produced another jaw-dropping highlight-reel moment and an early contender for a knockout of the year at ONE Fight Night 11, as he connected with a cannon of a high kick slap on the jaw of Tayfun Ozcan inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

And while all attributes will go to his set of coaches and himself for making that cracking finish possible, the former featherweight kickboxing king and current top-ranked contender, in fact, credits the immense support he received inside the Thai capital for giving him the motivation and support to produce that moment.

Speaking during the post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Superbon said:

“All people here [in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium] gave me full power. So thank you for everyone here and everyone at home.”

The Thai superstar, as always, allowed the No.5-ranked contender to advance behind his barrage of punches in the first round. However, during each instance, the 32-year-old could be seen baiting his rival to defend from his trademark right kick.

He timed his counters to perfection, and at the 1:46 mark of the second round, he let rip a left high kick on the open side of Ozcan, which left the Dutch-Turkish lying flat on the canvas.

With that now a thing of the past, Superbon could have possibly done enough to secure a rematch for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can relive his eye-catching finish at ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

