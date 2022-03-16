“I might give him a head kick like I did to Petrosyan” - Superbon predicts wild KO against Marat Grigorian

Superbon's trademark right kick at ONE: First Strike last year earned him the coveted ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The Thai striking dynamo hopes that the same weapon will rally him to another knockout and a first successful world title defense against Marat Grigorian at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

Superbon expects the No. 1-contender to keep his defense tight but warned that a slight error from Grigorian could leave him separated from his senses.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What. A. KNOCKOUT! SuperbonSLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! What. A. KNOCKOUT! Superbon 🇹🇭 SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! 😱 #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/rQzZqEswSx

In an exclusive interview with ONE, the Thai striking machine stated:

"If I have a chance, I might give him a head kick like I did to Petrosyan. Everyone who fights with me must watch out my high kick. I can come from nowhere."

Winning is an absolute must for the division king. But the icing on the cake would be to add another highlight-reel stoppage on the global stage of martial arts.

“If possible, I want to knock him out because winning by knockout is decisive," he told ONE.

Only time will tell whether or not he is capable of maintaining his impressive run at the Singapore-based promotion. Grigorian will be no pushover, and fans can expect a striking masterclass when the two tango on March 26.

Superbon: "I'm sure I'll beat him this time"

Superbon and Grigorian are no strangers to one another.

Coincidentally, the last time they clashed was when the Thai slumped to a knockout loss to the Armenian star in February 2018.

The featherweight kickboxing world champion, however, has made tremendous improvements to his skillset since that defeat. He wants to put those skills on display yet again during the opening bout of ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

“Do I feel like the underdog? No, absolutely not. I see big progress from four years ago when I faced him. Back in that tournament, I had to fight two matches in one night, so I had trained differently for that fight. Now I am able to be more focused, only on him. And I’m sure I’ll beat him this time,” he warned.

