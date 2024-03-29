Superbon claims Marat Grigorian's high-octane style will backfire in championship rounds

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn believes he would have the upper hand against Marat Grigorian if their rematch continues to unfold past the third stanza.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative and top-ranked contender runs it back with the Armenian hard-hitter when ONE Friday Fights 58 gets underway inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5.

Superbon has been putting on a tonne of work to upgrade his arsenal since the pair duked it out on the global stage at ONE X, the promotion's 10th anniversary spectacle, in March 2022.

But while he recognizes some improvements to his skill set, the Thai megastar expects Grigorian to bring a similar package in their second fight under the promotional spotlight.

In fact, with age catching up, he thinks Grigorian's aggression and eagerness to hunt for a finish could backfire in Bangkok, Thailand.

He told ONE Championship:

"I think if it goes [into] later round, maybe round four or five, if we are still fighting, Marat will have a tough time because he uses a lot of power from the start. It's his style, normal. So maybe I can use my [speed] and power that time."

Beating Marat Grigorian is far from a walk in the park for Superbon

Whether or not Superbon can counter Grigorian's high-octane approach remains to be seen, simply because the No.2-ranked contender typically manages his tank pretty efficiently in his five-round scraps.

That was the case when he went toe-to-toe with longtime nemesis Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 165 this past January.

Grigorian weathered an early storm from 'Killer Kid' before slamming his foot through the accelerator in the second and third frames.

After mixing up his point of attack, going from knee to body, the 32-year-old closed out his sixth meeting with the legendary Thai with a pair of hooks and a right knee to wrap the tie at 1:20 of the third canto.