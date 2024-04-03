Superbon says he performed admirably vs Tawanchai despite his long break from Muay Thai: "I nearly won"

Despite falling short in his bid to become the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn fought with no regrets against the prolific Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The 33-year-old Thai fan-favorite even surprised everyone by performing at such a high level, considering he has been away from 'The Art of Eight Limbs' for quite some time.

Superbon strictly focused on kickboxing after taking his talents to ONE. He went on to become the world champion of a stacked featherweight division.

However, Muay Thai will always hold a special place in his heart. He couldn't pass up the opportunity to lace the four-ounce gloves and duke it out with an outstanding striker like Tawanchai.

The Bangkok-based fighter would eventually lose on the judges' scorecards via majority decision at ONE Friday Fights 46 last year. Still, he was proud to more than hold his own and make the champ sweat.

Superbon said in an interview on MMA India:

"Yes, I can fight [Tawanchai] again in Muay Thai because I haven't fought in Muay Thai for many years, like at a high level. And you saw, during my fight, I still did good and nearly won."

He added:

"For me, I had some small troubles because I've been kickboxing for a long time. Kickboxers don't really kick a lot in the body and they don't throw kicks a lot [unlike in Muay Thai]. But if I fight in Muay Thai more, those issues will be fixed up faster."

Watch the full interview:

Superbon returns to kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 58 vs a familiar foe

When one door closes, another one opens. Luckily for Superbon, he can reclaim kickboxing throne he previously lost on April 5 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

The grudge match between Superbon and heated adversary Marat Grigorian is set to go down at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for the interim featherweight kickboxing crown.

