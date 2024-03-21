Superbon says Tawanchai needs “to learn more boxing” if he hopes to challenge for kickboxing gold

Former pound-for-pound kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn believes Tawanchai PK Saenchai has to polish one important aspect if he plans to achieve two-sport supremacy.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion already has an impeccable kicking arsenal.

It's Tawanchai's somewhat limited boxing, however, that Superbon believes is the one that prevents the Muay Thai superstar from going beyond his current level.

Superbon said:

"He would need to learn more boxing, I think, because like he's good at kicking and at teeps [push kicks]. But his boxing is not so good. It's the kickboxing division, after all."

Superbon's criticisms also have merit since he and Tawanchai have similar kick-heavy offensive styles.

The pair had seven KO finishes in the ONE Championship, five of which were borne out of kicks.

Superbon also faced Tawanchai in a failed bid for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2022.

Although they were known for their explosive one-hitter knockouts, the Thai megastars put on an absolute clinic of Muay Thai artistry that saw Tawanchai retain the gold via unanimous decision.

While he's spent most of his professional career in Muay Thai, Tawanchai has slowly dipped his toes into kickboxing and has a perfect 2-0 promotional record against Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut.

Superbon eyes interim gold against eternal rival Marat Grigorian

Superbon was once at the top of the kickboxing world when he was recognized as the number one pound-for-pound kickboxer during his reign with the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

That status, however, has fled him after he lost the gold to current holder Chingiz Allazov.

Nevertheless, Superbon is still second in Beyond Kickboxing's rankings and has another chance at gold when he faces Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The fight will be the second time Grigorian and Superbon face each other in ONE Championship, with the first being their barnburner at ONE X in March 2022.

Superbon successfully retained the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Grigorian in Singapore, and he plans to achieve a similar feat in their second meeting in the promotion.

ONE Friday Fights 58 goes down at Bangkok's historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.