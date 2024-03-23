Superbon doesn't see any improvements in Marat Grigorian's game: "He fights with the same style"

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand has faced rival Marat Grigorian twice before. But now that they are set to meet for a third time in their careers, the 33-year-old Thai superstar admits he hasn't seen Grigorian's game get any better throughout the years.

Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian will lock horns for the second time in ONE Championship and the third time in their storied rivalry overall when they do battle in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent's fighting style.

The Singha Mawynn representative said:

"I think Marat [Grigorian] is fighting with the same style from a long time ago. Everytime he fights, he fights like that."

Superbon may be insinuating that he has Grigorian's style down pat. But it's best not to underestimate the tough Armenian.

Superbon on his knockout loss to Marat Grigorian in 2017: "I wasn't prepared for him"

Superbon Singha Mawynn first met rival Marat Grigorian at the 2017 Kunlun Fight World Max 70kg Tournament. In that fight, Grigorian stopped Superbon in the finals of the tournament and ended as the first runner-up.

Superbon talked about the loss with ONE Championship:

"I think he fought with the same style in the first fight and the second time. But the first time, when I fought him, it was my mistake. That time we fought in a four-man tournament and I wasn't prepared only for him. I had to prepare for someone else too, and then that happened. I think it was just my mistake."