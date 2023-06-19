Superbon sharpens his weapons alongside Japanese kickboxing legend Masato Kobayashi

Fresh off his comeback win at ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn is already back in the gym, sharpening up his skills.

On June 9th, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion faced a huge task. Coming up against Tayfun Ozcan, the Thai striker needed to get his hand raised in order to get back on track under the ONE banner following his devastating loss to Chingiz Allazov earlier this year.

As many expected, the former pound-for-pound number one proved that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon with a vintage performance. He capped off the second round with a head kick knockout to book his spot as the next man in line.

Just over one week on from his comeback victory, the Thai striker shared some images and videos of himself back in the gym accompanied by a striking legend. Whilst he just put all of his hard work into practice at ONE Fight Night 11, when Masato Kobayashi is on the mats with you, you can’t miss the opportunity to learn from one another.

On his Instagram profile, Superbon shared some of his experiences training briefly with the multi-time world champion:

“learn with legends @masato.official 🙌🏽🇯🇵🇹🇭"

With 55 pro kickboxing wins under his belt, Kobayashi was regarded as one of the very best in the world before announcing his retirement at the end of 2009.

North American viewers can rewatch Superbon’s emphatic performance and the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

