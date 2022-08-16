Superbon Singha Mawynn and Chingiz Allazov face off for a world title showdown at ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE on Prime Video 2 has added yet another world title bout to its card, with MMA Mania breaking the news that Thai striking superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to defend his crown against the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion, Chingiz Allazov.

The event will take place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30, and will be broadcast live at U.S. primetime via Prime Video.

Superbon has been sensational in three appearances in the ONE Championship circle, with wins over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. While he has over 100 wins on his resume, perhaps the biggest win of his career was against Petrosyan back in 2021.

At ONE: First Strike, the Bangkok native challenged Petrosyan for the division’s top prize. Superbon unleashed a head kick that instantly dropped the Italian striking legend, resulting in his first reign as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

His latest challenger comes in the form of a dangerous striker in Chingiz Allazov. The Belarusian worked his way to a world title opportunity by besting seven of the best strikers in the world in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. He quickly knocked out Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut in the first two rounds of the tournament before edging Sitthichai in the final with a unanimous decision victory.

The pair will now battle it out for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE on Prime Video 2, as they both aim to extend their respective three-bout win streaks in the promotion.

ONE on Prime Video 2 to feature at least three world title bouts

ONE on Prime Video 2 is getting bigger by the day, as it has so far announced at least three world titles on the line for the September 30 event.

In addition to the showdown for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, it was also revealed earlier this week that the ONE women’s strawweight world title and the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title will be contested on the same day.

ONE women’s atomweight queen Angela Lee is seeking to become a two-division world champion when she moves up to challenge Xiong Jing Nan for her crown. Their matchup will be a rubber match for the two women who have reigned supreme in their respective divisions.

Meanwhile, BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci will take on an old rival in Cleber Sousa as they aim to become the first ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion. Both men also have wins over each other, which means the victor will claim not only gold, but also mastery over the other.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard